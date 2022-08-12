Southeast Bank approves 12pc dividend



The 27th (Virtual) Annual General Meeting of Southeast Bank Ltd held on Thursday approved 8 per cent cash dividend and 4 per cent stock dividend for the the year 2021, according to a press release.Alamgir Kabir, Chairman of the Bank, presided over the meeting. Bank's Vice-Chairperson Mrs. Duluma Ahmed, Directors- Mrs. Jusna Ara Kashem, Md. Akikur Rahman, M. Maniruz Zaman Khan (nominee of Bay Leasing and Investment Limited), Md. Rafiqul Islam (nominee of Asia Insurance Limited), Ms. Anjuman Ara Shahid (nominee of Single Click IT Solution (Pvt.) Limited), Independent Directors- Syed Sajedul Karim and Mohammad Delwar Husain took part in the meeting.Managing Director M. Kamal Hossain and Company Secretary A.K.M. Nazmul Haider also participated in the meeting