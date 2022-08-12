Video
Friday, 12 August, 2022
Over 43pc growth witnessed in BD-Pak trade

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Pakistan's goods and services trade with Bangladesh witnessed surplus of 43.14pc during twelve months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.
The overall exports to Bangladesh were recorded at $870.604m during July-June (2021-22) against exports of $616.202m during July-June (2020-21), showing growth of 41.28pc, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data revealed.
Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, exports to Bangladesh during June 2022 also increased by 35.11pc, from $64.490m to $87.135m.
Similarly on month-on-month basis, exports of Bangladesh were also increased by 39.15pc during June 2022 in comparison with exports of $62.615m in May 2022, SBP data said.
Overall Pakistan's exports to all countries also witnessed an increase of 26.56pc in twelve months, from $25638.974m to $32450.087m, the SBP data said.
On the other hand, the imports from Bangladesh during the period under review were recorded at $97.500m against $76.134m last year, showing an increase of 28.06pc.
Meanwhile, year-to-year basis, imports from Bangladesh during June 2022, also rose by 363.95pc from $3.082m last year to $14.299m.
On month-on-month basis, the import from Bangladesh increased by 129.26pc during June 2022 when compared to the import of $6.237m in January 2022, SBP data said.
The overall imports increased by 32.75pc, from $54272.920m to $72.048m during the period under review. The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $773.104m against $540.068m during same period of last year, showing 43.14pc growth.
    -Daily Times (Pakistan)







