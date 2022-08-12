Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 August, 2022, 1:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tatas getting Air India’s grounded planes back in the sky

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193

NEW DELHI, Aug 11: Several Air India aircraft that were grounded for lack of spares during its cash-starved state-owned days have started returning to the skies, thanks to the Tatas making the required investments. The airline is also going to place a mega order for both new wide body aircraft,
Airbus A350, and single aisles. While the big network expansion will take place as it progressively gets new aircraft, the same will take time. In the interim, utilisation of the existing fleet is being increased by getting grounded planes back in the sky.
The airline has 70 narrow body planes of which 54 are currently serviceable. The remaining 16 will progressively return to service by early 2023, AI said on Thursday.
Similarly, AI's widebody fleet currently stands at 43 aircraft, of which 33 are operational. The airline had last Sunday said this "is a significant improvement from 28 aircraft that the airline was operating till recently. The remaining aircraft will be progressively returned to service by early 2023."
 "Manufacturer Boeing has been working closely with Air India following its acquisition by Tata Group to restore aircraft that had been grounded for prolonged periods due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other reasons. The progressive restoration of these aircraft has already allowed AI to increase schedule resilience and will allow further frequency and network increases over the coming months," AI had said in a statement.
AI MD-CEO Campbell Wilson said Thursday: "Over the past six months (since Tatas took over the airline), Air India has been working closely with our partners to return aircraft to service, and we are delighted that this effort is now bearing fruit."
AI announced 24 new domestic flights thanks to having more single aisles serviceable now. And with the return of a wide body Boeing 777 to service, the airline is going to increase its Delhi-Vancouver frequency.    -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank inks deal with Flora Systems Ltd
Pubali Bank holds 2nd business confce of branch managers
Southeast Bank approves 12pc dividend
Over 43pc growth witnessed in BD-Pak trade
MetLife settles Tk 1,279cr insurance claims in H1’22
Tatas getting Air India’s grounded planes back in the sky
BCSIR, RU signs agreement for joint research
HSBC BD wins Asian banking award for 2nd time in a row


Latest News
Anne Heche: US actress not expected to survive, says family
CNG driver killed being hit by unknown vehicle in city
World Elephant Day observed in Rangamati
Restaurant worker gets life term for raping school girl
Fishing resumes in Kaptai Lake Wednesday after 108-day ban
4 held with stolen goods of Rampal power plant
5 unions flooded in Bhola
Rain likely over parts of country
Youth crushed under train in Pabna
School girl 'commits suicide' in city's Motijheel
Most Read News
Samsung unveils new foldable smartphones
Covid vaccination for kids 5-11 starts in country
Bangladesh endorses 10-year jail for making, importing drugs without licenses
Body of youth found hanging in Dinajpur
Man gets life term in Natore drug case
Fuel price hike: BNP holds protest rally at Nayapaltan
Man held with fake notes in Pirojpur
Light to moderate rain likely over country
46 policemen sued over Chhatra Dal leader’s death
DMCH interns go on strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft