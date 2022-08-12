

BCSIR, RU signs agreement for joint research

Chairman of the council Prof. Dr. Md. Aftab Ali Shaikh and RU - VC Professor Dr. Golam Sabbir Sattar were present as a special guest, says a press release.

In the speech of the chief guest, the chairman said, "todays signing ceremony will be a milestone to encourage young generation for re-building national development through scientific research". On the other hand, RU VC urged the scientists of BCSIR and teachers of RU will start a motivational industry based scientific research for engaging students to show their latent talent"

Among others, the Council Member (Development) Mohammad Zaker Hossain, Member (Science and Technology) Dr. Md. Sarwar Jahan, member (Finance and Admin)) and secretary Shah Abdul Tariq, directors of various laboratories and teachers of Rajshahi University were also presented the occasion.













