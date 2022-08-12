Video
HSBC BD wins Asian banking award for 2nd time in a row

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190
Business Desk

HSBC Bangladesh has been awarded the '2022 Asian Banking and Finance Awards' for International Retail Bank of the Year for the second time in a row and the 'Branch Innovation of the Year - Silver' in Bangladesh.
HSBC Bangladesh has been able to secure the award for two consecutive years and it is recognition of the quality services the bank has been providing over the last 25 years in Bangladesh.
The award is an acknowledgement of the strengths of the bank's personal banking capabilities and the commitment to offer the best international connectivity for valued customers, said a press release.
It also acknowledges the innovation, resilience and unwavering focus on customer service that has been delivered during the unprecedented challenging times.
In order to elevate the banking experience of the customers, HSBC Bangladesh has introduced Sky Branches at Gulshan and Dhanmondi which is on the upper floors of LEED-Certified buildings offering a panoramic view of the surroundings.
BSS adds: Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Bangladesh, Md Mahbub ur Rahman, said, "Winning the retail award last edition inspired us more to serve our customers even better. A second recognition in consecutive edition proves and endorses HSBC's continuous innovation and client-centric retail solutions in today's changing environment. We look forward to serve our customers even better in the coming days."
Outgoing Head of Wealth and Personal Banking of HSBC Bangladesh, Ahmed Saiful Islam said, "We at HSBC Bangladesh are ever grateful to our retail banking customers for keeping their trust on us and inspiring us to reach new heights. I am honoured to be a part of the talented Wealth and Personal Banking team of HSBC Bangladesh who made this possible."


