Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 August, 2022, 1:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Samsung unveils foldable smartphones at Galaxy Unpacked

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Desk

Samsung unveiled next gen foldables at "Galaxy Unpacked"! on Wednesday. Galaxy Unpacked is a biannual event held by Samsung Electronics where it showcases new devices including smartphones, tablets, and wearables
Earlier, an enticing teaser from Samsung had given some idea to the fans and followers that brand new flagship foldables could be in the focus of Galaxy Unpacked. Keeping up with the hype, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 handsets at the event, followed by rounds of applauds and appreciations buzzing in the smartphone lover and reviewers' communities.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features 7.6-iches main and 6.2 cover (Dynamic AMOLED 2X) display; a 50 + 12 + 10 MP rear camera setup with 4 MP front and 10 MP cover camera. The futuristic gadget runs on an Octa-Core processor (up to 3.18 GHz), and is backed by 12 GB RAM/ROM, 256 GB ROM and 4400 mAh battery. The 5G network supporting device weighs only 263 grams.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, on the other hand, has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main and 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display. A 12 + 12 MP rear and 10 MP front camera setup gives Z Flip 4 a colossal positioning in the market, while also boasting 8 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM. Galaxy Z Flip 4, with an Octa-Core processor (up to 3.18 GHz) has a 3700 mAh battery, and supports 5G as well. The dynamic device weighs only 187 grams.
"Innovation remains at the forefront of Samsung's brand positioning, and this has been proven once again at the latest Galaxy Unpacked event," said  Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Mobile. "Since the unveiling, we have been receiving many queries regarding the specifications, price and our launch projections. We are elated by the enthusiasm in the local market already, and we promise that our best offers shall make availing the next-gen foldables easy and convenient for you".
In Bangladesh, Samsung is set to provide bundled chargers with Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 purchases. Both the devices will have Snapdragon variant processors. The official launch date and prices for the fourth gen foldables is yet to be announced in Bangladesh. Pre-orders will start from 20th August. For information regarding pre-order and more, please visit www.samsung.com.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank inks deal with Flora Systems Ltd
Pubali Bank holds 2nd business confce of branch managers
Southeast Bank approves 12pc dividend
Over 43pc growth witnessed in BD-Pak trade
MetLife settles Tk 1,279cr insurance claims in H1’22
Tatas getting Air India’s grounded planes back in the sky
BCSIR, RU signs agreement for joint research
HSBC BD wins Asian banking award for 2nd time in a row


Latest News
Anne Heche: US actress not expected to survive, says family
CNG driver killed being hit by unknown vehicle in city
World Elephant Day observed in Rangamati
Restaurant worker gets life term for raping school girl
Fishing resumes in Kaptai Lake Wednesday after 108-day ban
4 held with stolen goods of Rampal power plant
5 unions flooded in Bhola
Rain likely over parts of country
Youth crushed under train in Pabna
School girl 'commits suicide' in city's Motijheel
Most Read News
Samsung unveils new foldable smartphones
Covid vaccination for kids 5-11 starts in country
Bangladesh endorses 10-year jail for making, importing drugs without licenses
Body of youth found hanging in Dinajpur
Man gets life term in Natore drug case
Fuel price hike: BNP holds protest rally at Nayapaltan
Man held with fake notes in Pirojpur
Light to moderate rain likely over country
46 policemen sued over Chhatra Dal leader’s death
DMCH interns go on strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft