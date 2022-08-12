Samsung unveils foldable smartphones at Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung unveiled next gen foldables at "Galaxy Unpacked"! on Wednesday. Galaxy Unpacked is a biannual event held by Samsung Electronics where it showcases new devices including smartphones, tablets, and wearables

Earlier, an enticing teaser from Samsung had given some idea to the fans and followers that brand new flagship foldables could be in the focus of Galaxy Unpacked. Keeping up with the hype, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 handsets at the event, followed by rounds of applauds and appreciations buzzing in the smartphone lover and reviewers' communities.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features 7.6-iches main and 6.2 cover (Dynamic AMOLED 2X) display; a 50 + 12 + 10 MP rear camera setup with 4 MP front and 10 MP cover camera. The futuristic gadget runs on an Octa-Core processor (up to 3.18 GHz), and is backed by 12 GB RAM/ROM, 256 GB ROM and 4400 mAh battery. The 5G network supporting device weighs only 263 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, on the other hand, has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main and 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display. A 12 + 12 MP rear and 10 MP front camera setup gives Z Flip 4 a colossal positioning in the market, while also boasting 8 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM. Galaxy Z Flip 4, with an Octa-Core processor (up to 3.18 GHz) has a 3700 mAh battery, and supports 5G as well. The dynamic device weighs only 187 grams.

"Innovation remains at the forefront of Samsung's brand positioning, and this has been proven once again at the latest Galaxy Unpacked event," said Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Mobile. "Since the unveiling, we have been receiving many queries regarding the specifications, price and our launch projections. We are elated by the enthusiasm in the local market already, and we promise that our best offers shall make availing the next-gen foldables easy and convenient for you".

In Bangladesh, Samsung is set to provide bundled chargers with Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 purchases. Both the devices will have Snapdragon variant processors. The official launch date and prices for the fourth gen foldables is yet to be announced in Bangladesh. Pre-orders will start from 20th August. For information regarding pre-order and more, please visit www.samsung.com.













