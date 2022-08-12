Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 August, 2022, 1:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

S'pore trims  growth forecast on strong global headwinds

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

SINGAPORE, Aug 11: Singapore on Thursday narrowed its economic growth forecast this year after the economy contracted in the second quarter compared to the previous three months due to rising inflation and tighter monetary policies, the government said.
Moves by central banks worldwide to tighten borrowing costs in order to deal with rocketing prices have weighed down on global demand for Singapore's exports, with the government painting a grim picture for the rest of the year.
Economists often see the performance of the city state's open, trade-driven economy as a barometer for global trading activity.
Singapore's economy is now projected to expand by 3.0 to 4.0 percent this year, trimmed from a 3.0 to 5.0 forecast earlier, the trade ministry said in a statement.
The economy grew by 4.4 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter to June, faster than the 3.8 per cent growth recorded in the previous quarter, it said.
But compared to the previous three months, the economy contracted by 0.2 per cent, reversing the 0.8 percent expansion in the first quarter.
"Since May, the global economic environment has deteriorated further," the ministry said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank inks deal with Flora Systems Ltd
Pubali Bank holds 2nd business confce of branch managers
Southeast Bank approves 12pc dividend
Over 43pc growth witnessed in BD-Pak trade
MetLife settles Tk 1,279cr insurance claims in H1’22
Tatas getting Air India’s grounded planes back in the sky
BCSIR, RU signs agreement for joint research
HSBC BD wins Asian banking award for 2nd time in a row


Latest News
Anne Heche: US actress not expected to survive, says family
CNG driver killed being hit by unknown vehicle in city
World Elephant Day observed in Rangamati
Restaurant worker gets life term for raping school girl
Fishing resumes in Kaptai Lake Wednesday after 108-day ban
4 held with stolen goods of Rampal power plant
5 unions flooded in Bhola
Rain likely over parts of country
Youth crushed under train in Pabna
School girl 'commits suicide' in city's Motijheel
Most Read News
Samsung unveils new foldable smartphones
Covid vaccination for kids 5-11 starts in country
Bangladesh endorses 10-year jail for making, importing drugs without licenses
Body of youth found hanging in Dinajpur
Man gets life term in Natore drug case
Fuel price hike: BNP holds protest rally at Nayapaltan
Man held with fake notes in Pirojpur
Light to moderate rain likely over country
46 policemen sued over Chhatra Dal leader’s death
DMCH interns go on strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft