

Grameenphone launches data packs

Creating optimum value for money, the Hourly Unlimited Data Campaign features two products - 2 hours of unlimited Internet (cap 8GB) at BDT 23; and 3 hours of unlimited Internet (cap 12GB) at BDT 34. To activate the Hourly Unlimited packs, customers need to dial *121*3309# or *121*3312# or visit the MyGP app, says a press release.

"In the era of accelerated digitalization, our customers need more freedom of choices in availing Internet. At Grameenphone, we believe in product simplification and understanding customers' diversified digital needs. I am happy that we have designed a robust Internet product to address various data requirements and enable customers to meet their advanced and diversified requirements in making things possible." said Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, CMO, Grameenphone.

GP procured the highest 60MHz spectrum in the last BTRC auction with the highest number of 4G BTS nationwide to serve its customers better with digital connectivity. The leading tech-enabler has also recently trialed 5G with some use cases in Dhaka and Chattogram, carving out the following framework of lightning-fast internet services in Bangladesh.







