

IPDC trains up business women on digital marketing

The session also included guidance and suggestions on core business functions such as Financing, Management, etc, says a press release.

Mominul Islam, Managing Director and CEO, IPDC Finance; A.K.M Fahim Mashroor, CEO, Delivery Tiger; Rizwan Dawood Shams, Additional Managing Director, IPDC Finance; Mohammad Mahmudur Rahman, Head of SME, IPDC Finance, were present among others at the session. At the conclusion of the training, the participants received certificates from Mominul Islam.















