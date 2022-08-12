Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 August, 2022, 1:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Economists urge US to return Afghanistan’s frozen assets

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

WASHINGTON, Aug 11: Several dozen prominent US and international economists urged the United States Wednesday to hand over to Afghanistan $7 billion in central bank reserves frozen when the Taliban seized control of the country nearly one year ago.
"We are deeply concerned by the compounding economic and humanitarian catastrophes unfolding in Afghanistan, and, in particular, by the role of US policy in driving them," 71 economists and development experts said in a letter to US President Joe Biden and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
"Without access to its foreign reserves, the central bank of Afghanistan cannot carry out its normal, essential functions," they wrote.
"Without a functioning central bank, the economy of Afghanistan has, predictably, collapsed."
The signatories included Nobel economics prize winner Joseph Stiglitz and Yanis Varoufakis, who served as Greece's minister of finance when the country was negotiating with creditors after the 2008 economic collapse.
In the letter they argued the United States could not justify holding onto the reserves, which it froze in American banks as the prior Washington-backed government in Kabul fell to the Islamist Taliban in August 2021.
The economists said that the plunge in economic activity and the sharp cuts to foreign aid by previous supporters of the country after the US military withdrawal had sent the Afghan economy into a tailspin.
"Seventy percent of Afghan households are unable to meet their basic needs," they wrote. "Some 22.8 million people -- over half the population -- face acute food insecurity, and three million children are at risk of malnutrition."
This is worsened by the refusal of the United States to return to the Afghan central bank the $7 billion in foreign exchange reserves, as well as $2 billion blocked by Britain, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates, they said.
"These reserves were critical to the functioning of the Afghan economy, in particular, to manage money supply, to stabilize the currency and to pay for the imports  -- chiefly food and oil -- on which Afghanistan relies," they wrote.
The economists said a recent US offer to give the Taliban access to half the money by setting up a trust with international oversight was not enough.
"By all rights, the full $7 billion belong to the Afghan people," they said.
"Returning anything less than the full amount undermines the recovery of a devastated economy."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank inks deal with Flora Systems Ltd
Pubali Bank holds 2nd business confce of branch managers
Southeast Bank approves 12pc dividend
Over 43pc growth witnessed in BD-Pak trade
MetLife settles Tk 1,279cr insurance claims in H1’22
Tatas getting Air India’s grounded planes back in the sky
BCSIR, RU signs agreement for joint research
HSBC BD wins Asian banking award for 2nd time in a row


Latest News
Anne Heche: US actress not expected to survive, says family
CNG driver killed being hit by unknown vehicle in city
World Elephant Day observed in Rangamati
Restaurant worker gets life term for raping school girl
Fishing resumes in Kaptai Lake Wednesday after 108-day ban
4 held with stolen goods of Rampal power plant
5 unions flooded in Bhola
Rain likely over parts of country
Youth crushed under train in Pabna
School girl 'commits suicide' in city's Motijheel
Most Read News
Samsung unveils new foldable smartphones
Covid vaccination for kids 5-11 starts in country
Bangladesh endorses 10-year jail for making, importing drugs without licenses
Body of youth found hanging in Dinajpur
Man gets life term in Natore drug case
Fuel price hike: BNP holds protest rally at Nayapaltan
Man held with fake notes in Pirojpur
Light to moderate rain likely over country
46 policemen sued over Chhatra Dal leader’s death
DMCH interns go on strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft