Friday, 12 August, 2022, 1:09 PM
Home Business

BIAC signs MoU with BD-China trade chamber

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Desk

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was concluded on Wednesday, at a simple ceremony between Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) and Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) at BIAC Secretariat in Dhaka.
The MoU was signed by the Chief Executive Officer of BIAC, Kaiser A. Chowdhury and the Acting Secretary General of BCCCI, Al Mamun Mridha on behalf of their respective organizations, says a press release.
Under the terms of the MoU, BCCCI will recommend BIAC as a forum for Arbitration and Mediation to its members for resolving any dispute arising out of trade, commerce and investment made in Bangladesh and/or in China as well as contractual and other related matters. BIAC, under its own Rules of Arbitration and Mediation, will assist in the resolution of commercial disputes outside the courts.
Moreover, Members of BCCCI would be in a position to avail the benefit of International Standard ADR mechanisms through BIAC. Further, the MoU will enable the Parties to exchange information and publications of mutual interest in the field of ADR and organise Seminars, Webinars, Conferences, Awareness and Training programmes on Mediation, Arbitration and other methods of ADR.
Senior Vice President, ATM Azizul Akil David, Director, Meherun Nessa Islam, Office Secretary, Md. Abu Taher from BCCCI and Mahbuba Rahman, General Manager, Priyanka Roy, Assistant Counsel and Khushnuma Khan, Intern from BIAC were also present in the signing ceremony.


