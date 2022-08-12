Business Events

Managing Director of Healthcare Diagnostic Solutions Md Hallimuzzaman and Managing Director of Joy & 3 Stars Limited Md Aminul Islam Bablu as partners to HORIBA in Bangladesh region, participate at a ceremony at Le Meridien, Dhaka recently. The event was also addressed by Dr. Rajeev Gautam, President, HORIBA India, Domingo Dominguez, International Sales Director, and Kenta Ogawa, HORIBA Japan Finance among others, gave speeches in the event virtually. Headquartered at Kyoto, Japan, the HORIBA Group was established in 1953 and is listed at the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The HORIBA Group of Japan, provides analytical and measurement systems in Medical Diagnostic field throughout the world, has been operating in Bangladesh market. The ceremony to connect with the customers was held at Le Meridien, Dhaka recently.Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) President Anwarul Alam Chowdhury Pervez and SME Foundation Managing Director Dr. Md Mofizur Rahman shaka hands after signing a memorandum of understanding on behald of their respective organizations at SME Foundation office at Sher-e-Bangla nagar in the capital on Wednesday. Under the agreement BCI will put efforts to boost capabilities of SMEs in the country.