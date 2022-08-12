

Premier Bank, SEHEO hold agri credit disbursement

Monira Begum, Deputy Commissioner of Jhenaidah, graced the occasion as Chief Guest and handed over cheques among the farmers. Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP and Head of SME and Agriculture Loan Division; Md. Hasibul Asad, VP and Head of Gulshan Glass House Branch, The Premier Bank Limited also attended the event as Special Guest while Md. Samsul Alam, Secretary and Executive Director of SEHEO presided over the programme.

Monira Begum in her speech thanked Premier Bank and SEHEO for theinitiative to honor the farmers and upheld the huge contribution of agricultureto the sustainable development of the national economy. She also urged all Banks/NBFI/MFI to come forward with financial support for the farmers.

She stated that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is focusing on agriculture finance to drive the wheel of the national economy towards making the country Sonar Bangla envisioned by the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.











The Premier Bank Limited and Socio Economic Health Education Organization (SEHEO), an NGO/MFI, arranged an Open Agriculture Credit Disbursement Programme at the auditorium of Johan Dream Valley Park and Resort in Jhenaidah recently, says a press release.Monira Begum, Deputy Commissioner of Jhenaidah, graced the occasion as Chief Guest and handed over cheques among the farmers. Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP and Head of SME and Agriculture Loan Division; Md. Hasibul Asad, VP and Head of Gulshan Glass House Branch, The Premier Bank Limited also attended the event as Special Guest while Md. Samsul Alam, Secretary and Executive Director of SEHEO presided over the programme.Monira Begum in her speech thanked Premier Bank and SEHEO for theinitiative to honor the farmers and upheld the huge contribution of agricultureto the sustainable development of the national economy. She also urged all Banks/NBFI/MFI to come forward with financial support for the farmers.She stated that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is focusing on agriculture finance to drive the wheel of the national economy towards making the country Sonar Bangla envisioned by the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.