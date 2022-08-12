Video
Asia markets rally as soft US inflation boosts rate hopes

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 241

HONG KONG, Aug 11: Asian markets rallied Thursday as investors breathed a sigh of relief after data showed US inflation finally easing from a four-decade high, giving the Federal Reserve some room to slow down its pace of interest rate hikes.
The below-forecast reading on consumer prices came on the back of a sharp drop in energy costs and provided a much-needed boost to risk assets across the board.
Wall Street enjoyed a surge that saw the Nasdaq pile on more than two percent and push it into a technical bull market -- having spiked more than 20 percent from its June lows -- while the dollar dropped against its peers.
And Treasury yields -- a gauge of future interest rates -- dropped.
Trading floors had been nervous going into Wednesday's release, as many had feared a forecast-topping figure would beef up pressure on the Fed to announce another bumper rate hike at its September meeting.
Fears that the bank's monetary tightening drive would send the world's top economy into recession have dragged markets lower for months, with the mood already darkened by several issues including the Ukraine war, supply chain snarls and worsening China-US relations.
The positive energy from New York filtered through to Asia, where Hong Kong jumped more than two percent, while Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Taipei and Jakarta all rose more than one percent. Manila soared more than three percent with Singapore, Wellington and Mumbai also up.
Paris and Frankfurt rose in the morning, though London was flat.
But while sentiment was positive, analysts warned against getting over-excited as inflation was still high and would take some time to get under control, while figures on producer prices -- which could have a bearing on future CPI readings -- will also be closely watched.
"We still need to see a couple more monthly decreases in underlying inflation before the (Fed) can start to think about pausing its tightening cycle," Carol Kong, of Commonwealth Bank of Australia, told Bloomberg Television.
"The market is still currently underestimating US inflation and how sticky it will be over the medium term."
Meanwhile, Fed officials were out trying to temper expectations that they might start reducing borrowing costs as soon as next year.
Minneapolis Fed boss Neel Kashkari warned "we are a long way away from saying that we're anywhere close to declaring victory", while Chicago bank boss Charles Evans added rates would continue to rise for "the rest of this year and into next year".
Investors will be hanging on further comments from policymakers over the next weeks for an idea about the pace of rate hikes, with a still-strong jobs growth showing the economy remained resilient despite higher borrowing costs and inflation.
Oil prices edged down as demand expectations continued to be sapped by worries about a recession, with both main contracts around six-month lows and below their pre-Ukraine war levels.
The selling was also being fed by data showing US stockpiles at their highest levels since December thanks to a pick-up in domestic output, while some flows to three European countries from Russia resumed after a payment dispute linked to sanctions was resolved.    -AFP


