Friday, 12 August, 2022, 1:08 PM
Walton’s earnings per share declines by 26pc

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 241
Business Correspondent

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, a listed company, saw a 26 per cent decline in EPS (earnings per share) for the year ended on June 30, 2022, compared to the previous year.
The company has also reported a negative net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) for the same year under review.
For the year ended on June 30, 2022 the electronics and technology giant reported an EPS of Tk 40.16, down 26 per cent from the EPS of 54.21 for the previous financial year, according to a filing submitted to Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).
Walton has also logged a negative NOCFPS of Tk 7.91 for the year ended on June 30, 2022 as against Tk 31.96 for the same period of the previous year.
The company's net asset value (NAV) per share stood at Tk 334.68 (with revaluation) and Tk 231.34 (without revaluation) for FY 2021-2022 as against Tk 311.59 (with revaluation) and Tk 208.16 (without revaluation) reported for the previous fiscal year.
The Walton's board of directors has recommended 250 per cent cash dividend for general public shareholders and 150 per cent cash dividend for directors and sponsors for the year ended June 30, 2022.
Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, presently an 'A' category company, was listed on the bourses in 2020.
The company's sponsor-directors hold 99.03 per cent shares, institutes 0.37 per cent, foreigners 0.10 per cent and general investors 0.50 per cent as on July 31, 2022, according to DSE data.


