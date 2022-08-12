Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 August, 2022, 1:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD garment export growth slowing to normal 15pc this year

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 254

Growth in Bangladesh's garment exports could drop to about 15% this year after an unusually strong expansion of more than 30% in 2021, two industry leaders told Reuters on Wednesday, as U.S. and European customers grapple with cost of living pressures.
The garment industry accounts for more than 80% of total exports for Bangladesh, which sells to clients such as Walmart (WMT.N), Gap Inc (GPS.N), H&M (HMb.ST), VF Corp (VFC.N), Zara and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO.N) - some of which have already flagged weak sales as their customers prioritise basics The slowdown follows a surge in sales in 2021 after coronavirus lockdowns eased and government stimulus measures left consumers with disposable cash, leading to what some experts have dubbed "revenge shopping".
"We should be at about 15% growth for the calendar year - this is going to be a normal year," said Miran Ali, a vice president at the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA). "Last year was an abnormally high jump".
Bangladesh, the world's second-biggest garment exporter after China, saw exports soar 30.4% to $35.8 billion last year, the biggest year-on-year jump in about 25 years. BGMEA data since 1994 shows a big jump in exports in a year is typically followed by slower growth in the next.
Fazlul Hoque, managing director of Plummy Fashions and former president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association, said he too believed exports would rise by about 15% this year.
Hoque said his customers were delaying orders by a month or so and cutting order sizes. One big U.S. client, which he declined to name, initially wanted a small shipment that was to leave this month to be delayed until December.
The client later asked for only a month's delay after Plummy warned them about penalties and other charges for holding on to the stock for longer.
"If they want to delay such small orders for a few months, that means the situation is not really good," Hoque said. "They can't even accommodate the small volume."
The other worry is rising input costs, after Bangladesh on Saturday raised fuel prices by around 50% amid high international prices. Fuel accounts for about 10% of garment companies' total costs, Hoque said, adding that the use of diesel generators had gone up due to lengthy power cuts.
"After the abnormal oil price hike, production costs will go up sharply," said Shahidullah Azim, another BGMEA vice president. "We'll have to bear losses for the already placed order."
He said exports could grow to between $38 and $40 billion this year - or 6%-12% growth - and that the next year "could be even worse if the global economy tips into recession".    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank inks deal with Flora Systems Ltd
Pubali Bank holds 2nd business confce of branch managers
Southeast Bank approves 12pc dividend
Over 43pc growth witnessed in BD-Pak trade
MetLife settles Tk 1,279cr insurance claims in H1’22
Tatas getting Air India’s grounded planes back in the sky
BCSIR, RU signs agreement for joint research
HSBC BD wins Asian banking award for 2nd time in a row


Latest News
Anne Heche: US actress not expected to survive, says family
CNG driver killed being hit by unknown vehicle in city
World Elephant Day observed in Rangamati
Restaurant worker gets life term for raping school girl
Fishing resumes in Kaptai Lake Wednesday after 108-day ban
4 held with stolen goods of Rampal power plant
5 unions flooded in Bhola
Rain likely over parts of country
Youth crushed under train in Pabna
School girl 'commits suicide' in city's Motijheel
Most Read News
Samsung unveils new foldable smartphones
Covid vaccination for kids 5-11 starts in country
Bangladesh endorses 10-year jail for making, importing drugs without licenses
Body of youth found hanging in Dinajpur
Man gets life term in Natore drug case
Fuel price hike: BNP holds protest rally at Nayapaltan
Man held with fake notes in Pirojpur
Light to moderate rain likely over country
46 policemen sued over Chhatra Dal leader’s death
DMCH interns go on strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft