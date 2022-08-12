Govt urged to form new wage board for RMG workers

Readymade garment workers have urged the government to form a new wage board for them immediately considering soaring prices of daily commodities and rising living costs.

They raised the demand at a human chain in the city on Friday under the leadership of the National Garment Workers Federation (NGWF). They said garment workers are in dire and miserable circumstances amid spiraling prices of daily essentials.

The government set the minimum wage four years ago for workers in the apparel sector, the country's largest export-oriented industry. They said it is time to constitute a fresh minimum wage board which should have been in place in view of the spiraling price of essentials, house rent, and other living costs. The cost of living has gone up phenomenally and there is no way out but to enhance the wages for RMG workers to enable them a minimum living.

Garment Workers Federation President, Amirul Haque, strongly demanded a new living wage board to be set for workers in the apparel sector.

"We demand the formation of a new wage board for garment workers and a dignified standard of living for workers, given the country's economic advancement," he said.

The federation leaders also urged all worker organisations to remain united and play a responsible role to force the industry to set up the new wage board.



















