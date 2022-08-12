Video
MCCI wants renewal of trade licenses for five years

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 291
Business Correspondent

The Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Thursday urged the relevant authorities of the government to issue trade licenses for at least five years instead of one year to improve the ease of doing business.
The call was made at a discussion on "Issuance or renewal of licenses for five years" held at its auditorium in Dhaka.
Addressing the event, the participants at the discussion said they usually have to collect at least eight types of licenses, including a trade license and environmental clearance, to launch a business and these need to be renewed every year.
 So, it is difficult to do business enduring the hassles in each step of the total process of launching a new business, said MCCI President Md Saiful Islam.
"Sometimes, we have to spend almost a whole year to collect those licenses," he said.
Taking part in the discussion, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said, "It is very logical. We can extend it to five years, but the National Board of Revenue's role is very crucial to collect VAT (Value Added Tax) and AIT (Advance Income Tax)."
Nihad Kabir, former MCCI president, and Habibullah N Karim, vice president, also spoke.


