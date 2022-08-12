

BD migrants remit $550m in first 7 days of August

The amount is 48.20 per cent higher than the same period of August last year. At that time last year in first seven days the inbound remittance was $371 million. In seven days data analysis it is seen that on an average $79 million of remittances came every day.

In local currency during seven days of running August the total inflow of remittance is Tk52.55 billion (as per Tk95/$).

According to a senior central bank official this inflow of remittance is undoubtedly good trend during acute greenback crunch.

He said though in banking channel the dollar price is stable, in open market it is breaking record every day.

He said if the first seven days flow is continued it may cross the last month's amount. In July the expatriates sent remittances worth $2.09 billion, the first month of the current fiscal year, as per BB report.

It was highest in last 14 months due to celebration of holy Eid-ul-Azha.

Md Serajul Islam, executive director and spokesperson of BB said the BB has simplified various processes to attract more remittances through banking channels.

The government is also extending remittance incentives as well as providing policy support. Now the dollar rate is getting higher, he said.

Central bank official also said the government is coming up with various policies to help send remittances. Expats are sending more money than before. Due to this, a record amount of remittances have come in the first month of the current financial year and it is continuing in August. It is expected to continue in the future as well as, her said.

Currently due to higher import pressure there is a foreign currency crunch in the country. At this critical time the rising inflow of remittance is a blessing to meet the ongoing crisis moment, a senior banker said.

He said in open market on Wednesday 1 dollar was sold at Tk119 which is a record in Bangladesh history. But hopefully it may be stabilized in the coming days.









