Friday, 12 August, 2022, 1:07 PM
8 fishermen go missing as 2 trawlers capsize in rough sea

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondent

Bhola, Aug 11: Eight fishermen have gone missing as two trawlers capsized in the Bay of Bengal due to strong current triggered by monsoon depression, said Coast Guard.
Seven of the missing fishermen were identified as Md Russel, 35, Md Mannan, 36, Nazrul, 40, Abdur Rahman, 37, Taslim, 30, Md Ismail, 40, and Jewel, 32.
Two trawlers of 'Kalam Majhi' and 'Yusuf Majhi' of Dhalchar union in Charfashion upazila sank in the South Bay near Payra port in Patuakhali district on Tuesday, said Bhola Coast Guard South Zone media officer KM Shafiul Kinjal.
The fishing trawler of Yusuf Majhi with 13 fishermen sank in the Bay amid inclement weather in the afternoon. Although five fishermen including Yusuf Majhi were rescued, eight others went missing.
Dhalchar fisherman Abul Hossain said the fishing trawler of Kalam Majhi with eight fishermen sank in the Bay near Dhalchar in the morning. However, all fishermen of this trawler were saved. All the rescued fishermen are undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Patuakhali.
Six teams of the Coast Guard with their two ships started a rescue operation. However, the rescue operation is being disrupted due to severe weather condition, said KM Shafiul.
The depression over coastal Odisha and the adjoining Northwest Bay moved westwards and weakened into a well-marked low.


