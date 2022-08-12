Video
Friday, 12 August, 2022
Orientation for freshers at USTC

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Staff Correspondent

University of Science and Technology Chittagong (USTC) organized the new students' orientation programme for July-December 2022 session on Thursday with the new students of different departments, teachers, officials and invited guests.
The programme was inaugurated by the chief guest and Vice-Chancellor of USTC, Eng Prof Dr Md Jahangir Alam along with special guests from CUET Prof Dr Sajal Chandra Banik, Ashraf Uz Zaman SEVP, Head of Corporate Business, Eastern Bank, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr NurulAbsar, Registrar in Charge Dilip Kumar Barua, Director IQAC Dr Syed Ali Fazal. Deans and heads of departments also provided advice and guidance to new students. Alumni of USTC also expressed their warm welcome to the new students.






