A team of Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU), a specialized unit of Bangladesh Police, has arrested a fugitive member of banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from Madhabdhi upazila in Narsingdi.

The arrestee was identified as Md Afzal Hossain alias Limon, 38, of Gazipur. Limon was the head of the Dawah wing of JMB in Gaibandha. -UNB