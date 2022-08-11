

BD seeks no specific info on deposits in Swiss banks: Nathalie

"From our side we could say that no request has been submitted from Bangladesh side in this regard, we are comply with the international standards, however, we provided the government all available information on how to reach an agreement on these matters," the Swiss Ambassador claimed.

The Ambassador was speaking at the DCAB talk hosted by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB). DCAB President

Rezaul Karim Lotus and its General Secretary AKM Moinuddin also spoke at the event.

Statistics said that the amount of money individuals placed in Swiss banks around the world has decreased recently, however, the funds deposited by Bangladeshi clients in the banks of Switzerland have increased by nearly 55 per cent to 871.11 million Swiss francs year-on-year in 2021.

She said Switzerland is looking forward to work with Bangladesh to pursue their collective actions in favor of peace, international law, sustainable development and human rights in the multilateral fora.

"Cooperation is essential to face the numerous global challenges in the present world, this is not be an easy task, however, we want to engage on the UN Security Council and are looking forward to working with Bangladesh in the multilateral fora," Ambassador said.

"Swiss banking system is the most renowned and connected in the world. It is a big part of our GDP - about 10 per cent. So it is very important for us," she was replying to a question while asked whether Switzerland encouraged people to deposit illegal wealth in its banks, the ambassador insisted that her country did not.

Asked by a reporter whether the government had not sought any information on money laundering, Chuard added that there had not been any request 'about specific funding'.

She said we (Switzerland) also have some specific regulations and agreements with countries to exchange this type of information.

Every year, Switzerland provides a statistical breakdown of which country money in Swiss banks has come from, Bangladesh has received it too, Chuard said.

"Over the past few years, Switzerland has not only developed, and contributed to, but also spearheaded many international reforms and provided new standards and contributed to the elaboration of new standards regarding many different issues such as the illicit transfer of funds, corruption, money laundering, etc." the Ambassador said.

The Swiss envoy said they will continue committed partnership with Bangladesh towards the next stage of its socio-economic development.

"Good governance, respect and promotion of human rights, empowerment and inclusion of women and minority groups, as well as climate change adaptation and mitigation, will remain at the heart of our action and development cooperation," the Swiss envoy said.

Switzerland is a serious global player and a reliable partner of Bangladesh, she said adding that what her country is engaged in and contributes here in Bangladesh is actually a reflection of what Switzerland stands for and promotes globally.

"This is part of our broader quest to make a better, more secure, prosperous and sustainable future for all," she said.

The DCAB members and Ambassador Chuard observed one minute silence paying deepest homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members who were brutally assassinated in 1975 as the country observes the month of mourning.

