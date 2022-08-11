Pharma leaders calls for amendment to Patent Law

Urging the government to amend the existing Patent Law and setting up of 'Biotech Park' and 'Genome Valley' to facilitate biotechnological research, speakers at a seminar on Wednesday said Bangladesh Patent Law, 2022 should be amended in line with the changing scenario for the local pharmaceutical industry after the country's LDC graduation.

Simultaneously, they called for close collaboration between the concerned government agencies and the private sector in the amendment process and establishing the 'Biotech Park' and 'Genome Valley.'

The demands were placed at the seminar on 'Preparedness of Pharmaceutical Sector for LDC Graduation' jointly organized by Support to Sustainable Graduation Project (SSGP) of Economic Relations Division (ERD) and Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) in Dhaka.

ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan chaired the seminar while Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Affairs Adviser Salman F Rahman attended as chief guest. Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana, Chairperson of BUILD Nihad Kabir and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Rizwan Rahman attended the event as special guests.

Salman F Rahman called for engaging lobbyist firm in the World Trade Organization (WTO) for the continuation of Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver for Bangladesh after graduation.

He also emphasized the quick operationalization of API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) parks and called for immediate closure of the mailbox system, created back in 2008 for submitting patent applications, as the mailbox system has lost its relevance in the present context.

ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan called for a stronger partnership between the public and private sectors for preparing the pharmaceutical industry for the post-graduation phase.

Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana assured that the government would work in close collaboration with the private sector in amending the current patent law of the country.

Speaking during the event, President of Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI) Nazmul Hassan said the issues of affordability and public health should be taken into consideration while granting patent under the patent law of the country.

Nihad Kabir, in her speech, emphasized on enhancing the country's legal expertise for effective formulation and implementation of the intellectual property rights related provisions.

Urging the government for giving incentives to pharmaceutical sector like RMG sector, DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said the government should also set up 'Biotech Park' and 'Genome Valley' to facilitate biotechnological research.

Senior Vice President of BAPI Abdul Muktadir, also Managing Director of Incepta Pharmaceuticals, called for negotiating with WTO for extending the TRIPS transition period relating to pharmaceutical products for Bangladesh until January 1 in 2033, even if the country graduates from the LDC status.

Professor of Department of Law of Dhaka University Dr Mohammad Towhidul Islam said Bangladesh may request the WTO for country-specific TRIPS waiver for Bangladesh.

Farid Aziz, Additional Secretary of ERD and Project Director of SSGP welcomed the participants, while Ferdaus Naher Begum, CEO, BUILD gave the vote of thanks on the occasion.

Representatives from BAPI, high level officials of leading pharmaceutical companies as well as key stakeholders across the government, private sector, and think-tank participated in the event.















