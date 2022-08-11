BNP announces 3-day protest programmes

BNP declared another 3-day programmes protesting load shedding and surge in price of the daily commodity and fuel around the country.

The information was given on Wednesday at a press release signed by the Party's Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. According to the press release, the decision was taken at the BNP Standing Committee Member's meeting on Tuesday.

The press release said, "BNP standing committee members decided to hold press conferences on

August 13 and 17 regarding load shedding and increase in price of the daily commodity around the country and on August 19 to organize a seminar on the fuel price hike.

BNP Standing Committee also decided to continue the protest programme in all the zilla, upazila and thana of the country.












