Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 August, 2022, 2:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Shamima Nasrin seeks to reopen Evaly

Published : Thursday, 11 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240
Staff Correspondent

Controversial e-commerce platform Evaly's former chairman Shamima Nasrin on Wednesday filed an application with the High Court seeking its permission to reopen the company.
In the application, the appellant prayed to the court to include herself and her mother and sister's husband in the board of directors.
The application was filed with the HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarker saying that they found investors and wanted to operate the company on their own.
Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Ahsanul Karim filed the application before the HC bench on behalf of Shamima Nasreen.
The HC bench is likely to hold hearing on the application on next Sunday, the lawyer said.
Talking to this correspondent Advocate Ahsanul Karim said that apart from this application, another application has been filed with the High Court seeking its directive to stay the proceedings of all cases, which were filed against them over allegations of embezzling customers' money.
The petitioner also mentioned in the petition that they will pay back the money Evaly owes its customers and vendors after reviving the business.
Shamima was released on bail from the Kashimpur Women's Central Jail in Gazipur on April 22.
Rapid Action Battalion on September 16 last year, arrested Evaly's former CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima during a raid at their residence in the capital's Mohammadpur, in an embezzlement case filed at Gulshan Police Station.
Later, five other embezzlement cases were filed against the couple at Dhanmondi Police Station as well as in the courts.
In March last year, the central bank found that Evaly's dues were Tk 404 crore as of the middle of March, including Tk 214 crore liabilities to customers.
Following a petition filed by a customer, the HC on 22 September of last year put a moratorium on the sale or transfer of all movable and immovable properties of Evaly.
The court also issued a ruling, asking why a liquidator should not be appointed to wind down the e-commerce platform immediately.
The court on 18 October 2021 formed a four-member new board to manage, control, and assess the liabilities of the e-commerce platform.
According to Evaly's own assessment, it has assets of only Tk121 crore, while it owes customers and merchants more than Tk1000 crore.
On April 19, the High Court accepted the petition of Shamima Nasrin, the chairman of the organization, to be a party to the writ case seeking the dismissal of Evaly proceeding. In the court order, Shamima Nasrin will be considered as defendant number 15 in this writ case from now on.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD seeks no specific info on deposits in Swiss banks: Nathalie
Low earning people are gathering in front of an OMS truck
BB eases CMSME credit guarantee under Tk 250b refinancing scheme
Pharma leaders calls for amendment to Patent Law
BNP announces 3-day protest programmes
Shamima Nasrin seeks to reopen Evaly
People have foods, clothes says LGRD Minister Tajul
BB eases rules for inward remittances amid forex crunch


Latest News
Two children drown in pond in Dinajpur
HC seeks explanation why govt never sought info from Swiss Bank
Youth kills friend in M'singh over trifling matter
India uses Sylhet land port for 1st time to transport goods
Rohingya leaders killing: Case filed, 3 arrested
Swelling rivers inundate low-lying areas of Barishal city
Man killed being hit by train in Chandpur
Rajapaksa to seek temporary stay in Thailand
Dhaka’s air quality remains 'moderate'
Russian strikes near Ukraine nuclear plant kill 14
Most Read News
Donald Trump refuses to answer questions in New York investigation
Imran Khan's house under police protection following close aides arrested
Latvia seeks to join Kyiv in ECHR case against Russia
Sri Lanka's ousted president expected to go to Thailand
Socio economic impacts of fuel price hike
Biden signs ratification of Finland, Sweden NATO bids
2 Rohingya leaders shot dead in Ukhiya
Biden signs NATO membership protocols for Finland and Sweden
Ukraine urges EU, G7 states to stop issuing visas to Russians
China issues white paper on Taiwan, warns it will not tolerate 'separatists'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft