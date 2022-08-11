Shamima Nasrin seeks to reopen Evaly

Controversial e-commerce platform Evaly's former chairman Shamima Nasrin on Wednesday filed an application with the High Court seeking its permission to reopen the company.

In the application, the appellant prayed to the court to include herself and her mother and sister's husband in the board of directors.

The application was filed with the HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarker saying that they found investors and wanted to operate the company on their own.

Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Ahsanul Karim filed the application before the HC bench on behalf of Shamima Nasreen.

The HC bench is likely to hold hearing on the application on next Sunday, the lawyer said.

Talking to this correspondent Advocate Ahsanul Karim said that apart from this application, another application has been filed with the High Court seeking its directive to stay the proceedings of all cases, which were filed against them over allegations of embezzling customers' money.

The petitioner also mentioned in the petition that they will pay back the money Evaly owes its customers and vendors after reviving the business.

Shamima was released on bail from the Kashimpur Women's Central Jail in Gazipur on April 22.

Rapid Action Battalion on September 16 last year, arrested Evaly's former CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima during a raid at their residence in the capital's Mohammadpur, in an embezzlement case filed at Gulshan Police Station.

Later, five other embezzlement cases were filed against the couple at Dhanmondi Police Station as well as in the courts.

In March last year, the central bank found that Evaly's dues were Tk 404 crore as of the middle of March, including Tk 214 crore liabilities to customers.

Following a petition filed by a customer, the HC on 22 September of last year put a moratorium on the sale or transfer of all movable and immovable properties of Evaly.

The court also issued a ruling, asking why a liquidator should not be appointed to wind down the e-commerce platform immediately.

The court on 18 October 2021 formed a four-member new board to manage, control, and assess the liabilities of the e-commerce platform.

According to Evaly's own assessment, it has assets of only Tk121 crore, while it owes customers and merchants more than Tk1000 crore.

On April 19, the High Court accepted the petition of Shamima Nasrin, the chairman of the organization, to be a party to the writ case seeking the dismissal of Evaly proceeding. In the court order, Shamima Nasrin will be considered as defendant number 15 in this writ case from now on.













