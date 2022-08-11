Video
Home Front Page

People have foods, clothes says LGRD Minister Tajul

Published : Thursday, 11 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251
Staff Correspondent

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam said, "We cannot overcome our present crisis by providing subsidy in all the sectors."
He has made the comment while addressing at a press conference titled "Rising Prices of Commodities and Fuel Oil: Challenges in Public Life" organized by the Nagar Unnayan Sangbadik Forum at the Reporters Unity at the capital on Wednesday.
He said, "A country cannot give subsidy in all the sectors. Subsidy cannot solve all the problems, because subsidy in one major sector unbalances all other sectors of the country."
"After analyzing economical sectors government decide, subsidy in which sectors will mobilize the economy of the country," he added.  
"The present situation of the country is momentary," said Tajul Islam and added, "Aftermath of the Coronaviurs pandemic, Russia-Ukrain war and the tension between China and Taiwan create economic imbalance around the world."
"Every people of the
country can afford foods and clothes. But a crooked interested group is spreading propaganda to intimidate the people of the country," LGRD Minister said.
"I hope we will overcome this situation together with the leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina very soon," he also added.
LGRD Minister express dissatisfaction over the comparison between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and said, "We face some current account crisis. But we have US$ 42 billion reserves, which is all time higher of the economic history and we are self dependent in agricultural sectors. Whereas Sri Lanka face 70 per cent food deficit and huge foreign currency reserve deficit," he added.
Mentioning that, "Many development partner countries and organizations express their willingness to provide economic assistance to Bangladesh. Nobody will express such willingness if Bangladesh has severe economic crisis."
"Bangladesh placed 5th in the world and first in the South Asia in terms of combating against the coronavirus pandemic," Tajul Islam also added.  


