BB eases rules for inward remittances amid forex crunch

The central bank has relaxed the banking rules governing inward remittance amid an ongoing foreign currency crunch.

Banks can now establish drawing arrangements, an official channel to receive remittances, with exchange houses abroad without prior permission, Bangladesh Bank said on Wednesday.

They must, however, provide detailed information about the arrangements afterwards.

Letters of reference or certificates from Bangladeshi missions overseas will no longer be

The central bank's Credit Guarantee Department (CGD) in this regard has issued a fresh circular on Wednesday.

The BB has formulated a new policy with few additions and subtractions between banks and CMSME loan borrowers.

In the new policy supports the major changes and additions are: To avail refinancing scheme facilities both banks and financial institutions must come under a participatory agreement with the BB's CGD and among other policies are on the basis of a credit guarantee cap, credit guarantee term, credit limits and credit interest rates.

In this regard the central bank has published an elaborate terms and conditions which will help both the banks and borrowers from this CMSME refinancing scheme. The copy of the circular has been sent to all the banks and financial institution on the day.

Earlier in July this year the BB formed a fund of Tk 250 billion in refinance scheme for three years for the cottage, micro, small and medium entrepreneurs to make low-cost financing easy for the entrepreneurs and to boost economic growth of the country.

Under this scheme the banks will charge up to 7 per cent interest on the CMSMEs against the refinance loan and central bank will disburse refinance fund among banks at the rate of 2 per cent.

The implementation was 76.93 per cent in FY21 and the implementation rate dropped even lower in FY22 as it was 57.25 per cent in the first 11 months of FY22.

Banks could not complete the implementation of CMSMEs' schemes, but banks managed to implement other schemes in full meant for the exporters and large-scale industries.

As there would be no government subsidy for the newly introduced refinance scheme, the CMSMEs will be responsible to pay the entire interest liability at the rate of 7 per cent.

The banks will have to disburse 70 per cent of the fund to the productive and to the service sector while up to 30 per cent can be disbursed to the trading sector.

















