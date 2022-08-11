BPC incurs loss of Tk 8,000cr in 6 months this year: Chair

The loss was Tk 6,000cr in '21-'22 FY

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) Chairman ABM Azad on Wednesday informed that the state-owned authority in energy sector has incurred a loss of Tk 5,910.69 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal year. But, the amount of loss was around Tk 8,000 during the period of February to July of 2022.

"The company had been in profit from FY2014-15 to FY2020-21, but the increase of fuel prices in the global market pushed the BPC toward the loss," he said at a press conference at his office on Wednesday.

He also claimed that the trend of fuel price hike is continuing.

He said in between FY2014-15 and FY2020-21 BPC made a profit of Tk 42,992.51 crore and spent Tk 20,188.71 crore. So, they had a reserve of Tk 22,803.80 crore but with the global fuel price hike the company again went into losses.

The petroleum company incurred a loss of Tk 53,005.16 between FY1999-2000 and FY2013-14 due to disparity in the import prices and selling prices.

BPC usually keeps a reserve equivalent to fuel supply for two months. However, while trying to ensure a continuous supply of fuel despite the price hike the company had to dig into their reserves as well, he added. The BOC Chairman claimed that it has taken 11 projects with an estimated cost of Tk 34,000 crore. The money comes from the profits of BPC has been kept in the account for the projects.

"The BPC has to keep at least Tk 20,000 crore in its account to meet up the expenditure for fuel purchase uninterruptedly. As the fuel price in the international market was fluctuating regularly, BPC was observing the situation keenly. It has bought fuel withdrawing funds of the FDRs deposited in different banks," he claimed, adding that now the funds kept for the projects are being used for buying fuels, so that fuel supply can remain uninterrupted.

The amount kept for the projects has stood now at Tk 19,000 crore from Tk 34,000 crore after using the funds for fuel purchase.

Azad claimed that despite price hike of fuel, the company has been counting losses of Tk 6 per litre of diesel in August as it has to spend Tk 120 per litre of diesel. However, the authority is making profit of Tk 25 per litre of octane.

In response to a query, the BPC Chairman said it's not true that BPC could continue purchasing fuels without increasing its price. BPC has been buying fuels withdrawing its FDR deposits.

"Fuel price wasn't increased to meet up the expenditures of development projects. Rather, it's considering to cut 15 to 16 per cent of import costs following the directives of the government," he claimed.

The BPC Chairman claimed that it could meet up the demands of diesel for 30 days with its existing stock while octane can be supplied for 18 to 19 days, petrol for 18 days and jet fuel for 32 days.











