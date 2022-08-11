Low pressure in Bay, warning signal number 3 in all ports

The Meteorological Department has asked the country's seaports to display warning signal number 3 due to the fear of stormy winds and the low pressure created on the Bay of Bengal coast.

Apart from this, there is also a glimpse of increasing trend of rainfall. This information was given in a special warning notice signed by meteorologist Omar Faooq on Wednesday.

According to the notification, the land low pressure located in the Odisha coast and adjacent areas has moved westward and weakened in the form of clear low pressure and is currently located in Chhatrisgarh and adjacent areas of India.

It may move further north-westwards, due to this there is an excess of air pressure difference in the northern Bay of Bengal and the coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Seaports, North Bay of Bengal and coastal areas of Bangladesh may experience gale force winds because of this weather. The country's four seaports-Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra-have been asked to display local warning signal number 3.

The notification also said that under the influence of clear low pressure and pressure difference, the coastal districts of Sathkira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhatkathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar along with their remote islands and low lying areas may be inundated by wind-driven tides 2 to 4 feet higher than normal tides.

Fishing boats and trawlers operating in North Bay of Bengal have been asked to proceed cautiously close to the coast until further notice.

In Barguna, the water level of 3 rivers is 36 cm above the flood line, the lower areas are inundated Barguna representative.

Barguna is experiencing intermittent rains due to the low pressure created in the Bay of Bengal.

The tidal water of three rivers of the district is flowing over the boundary line. Apart from this, three warning signals are in force on the coast.

Hundreds of fishing trawlers have taken shelter in the lake.

Meanwhile, due to the rising tidal water, the lower areas of Barguna were flooded and houses were submerged.

The people of the lower areas are suffering and many people are afraid of breaking the damaged dam.

Officials of the Barguna Water Development Board said that tidal water flowed over 3.21 cm in Barguna's main three rivesr (Paira-Bishkhali-Baleshwar) on Wednesday which is 36 cm above the danger limit.

On the other hand, 19.6 millimeters of rain was recorded from Tuesday morning to 9 am Wednesday.

The previous day the rainfall was recorded as 40.5 mm.

Golam Mostofa Chowdhury, President of Barguna District Trawler Owners Association, said that all the fishing trawlers are in safe shelter after all receiving the signal of low pressure in the sea, no problem so far.

Meanwhile, Barguna Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP), radio operator Golam Mahmud said that the rain is due to the low pressure created in the Bay of Bengal. As it is a seasonal depression, it is not possible to say with certainty how long the rainfall will last. But the low pressure is slowly weakening.











