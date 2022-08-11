Corruption, irregularities can't be allowed to continue: HC

Corruption and irregularities cannot continue like this and it cannot be allowed to be continued for the greater interest of the country, a High Court bench on Wednesday observed.

The HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat came up with the observation while hearing on a writ petition filed seeking an inquiry into the wealth of Monirul Islam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ramna police station of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), who acquired huge assets including an eight-story house in the capital.

While Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman placed the petition before the HC bench for hearing, then HC bench said that it is hundred per cent agreed with the attitude of the petitioner.

However, the HC bench asked the petitioner to submit an application to the Anti-Corruption Commission to conduct an inquiry into the allegations against Ramna Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Monirul Islam of amassing wealth illegally. "If the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) does not take action, we will see the matter," the HC bench said.

Later, the HC bench adjourned hearing on the petition till August 21.

During the court proceedings on Wednesday, Barrister Sayedul Haque Suman himself moved on behalf of his petition, while OC Monirul's lawyer Barrister Mahbub Shafique opposed the writ petition and Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC.

Mahbub Shafique told the HC bench that his client OC Monirul has sent a rejoinder to the Prothom Alo on August 6, turning down its report about his wealth. The Prothom Alo is yet to publish the rejoinder, he said.

Earlier in the day, Suman filed the writ petition as a public interest litigation based on a report published by the Prothom Alo on August 5 seeking an inquiry into the wealth of Monirul Islam.

According to the report, OC Monirul has built an eight-story building in Dhaka while another duplex building is under construction. Besides, he reportedly owns four plots of land in Keraniganj and Munshiganj.

He also have an allegations of illegally occupying a freedom fighter's house at Mohammadpur Housing Society in the city.














