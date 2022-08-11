Video
Thursday, 11 August, 2022, 2:06 PM
Home Front Page

USD-BDT exchange rate continues to break records

$1sold at Tk119 in kerb market

Published : Thursday, 11 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 297
Business Correspondent

US Dollar (USD)-Bangladesh Taka (BDT) exchange rate continues to break record in open market due to higher demands of the greenback in local market for import and other purposes.
On Wednesday a dollar was sold at Tk119 in the open market which is highest in the history of the country, according to market information.
Most money exchangers are more interested in buying than selling because of the shortage of cash dollars and they want to hold it for making more profit.
The government's initiative on controlling greenback prices in the open market are not working, dollar buyers said on the day.
Last Monday, the price of the US dollar in the open market was Tk115.
Open market dollar sellers say there is a shortage of dollars in most money exchanges. More people are buying dollars than selling.
The open market sellers said there is also a shortage of buyers in the market, adding that those who used to buy and sell dollars on the streets, fearing the raids of various law and order forces including the central bank, are not directly buying and selling.
 On  May 17, the US dollar crossed the Tk100 mark for the first time in the country's open market. Then it decreased. Later on July 17, it crossed Tk100 mark again.
At the end of last month, the price of the US dollar rose to Tk112.
In the interbank currency market, the US dollar was being traded at Tk 95 on Monday. The Bangladesh Bank sold dollars to the banks at this rate to meet the government import bills.
On Sunday, the interbank rate was Tk 94.70.  At the beginning of May, the rate was Tk 86.45.
The Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder last week said dollar prices will be stable in two to three months as the gap between inflows and outflows has narrowed amid sliding imports, rising remittance inflows and improving exports.
He said the central bank will go for a floating exchange rate when the country overcomes the dollar crisis.
"There is a demand for letting the interbank exchange rate be determined by the market; we will go towards that direction when the market becomes stable," he said.
Currently, the Bangladesh Bank intervenes in fixing the exchange rate.
"Our dollar outflows have gone up to a great extent when compared with inflows. The outflows now amount to $2 billion per month. That is why Taka is losing its value against the greenback. We are now trying to minimize this gap," the governor said.
In July, Bangladesh's imports declined to $6 billion from $10 billion in March, he added.   
The central bank sold $1.19 billion in July. In the last fiscal year, it sold $7.4 billion dollars to banks, while its purchase amounted to $7.7 billion.
He said there is no need to increase the interest rate if banks are provided with enough liquidity.


