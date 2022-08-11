Dengue: 92 new patients hospitalised

Another 92 dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Among them, 73 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka while 19 in other places, it said.

As many as 369 dengue patients including 297 in the capital are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

Earlier on Sunday, this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease rose to 15 with one more death reported from Cox's Bazar Among the total deaths, 10 were reported from Cox's Bazar while five from Dhaka. On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease. -UNB