One more burn victim dies

With the death of one more victim, the death toll from a chemical explosion at a junkshop in Rajabari Kamarpara area of Turag in Dhaka has risen to seven. The deceased was identified as Md Shafiqul Islam, 32.

Shafiqul, sustained 80 per cent burns, breathed his last at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at 10:00pm on Tuesday, said Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) Police Outpost In-charge Md Bachchu Mia.

Eight persons were injured severely after a chemical blast occurred at the junkshop in Turag around 11:30am on Saturday (August 9). The fire spread soon to the adjacent rickshaw garage.











Of the injured, the garage owner Gazi Majharul Islam, 47, rickshaw-pullers Masum Ali, 35, Mizanur, 35, Alamgir Hosain Ala, 23, Nur Hossain, 60, Al Amin, 30, and Shafiqul, 32, died.

The remaining injured Md Shahin, 25, is undergoing treatment at the hospital, sustained 35 per cent burns.













