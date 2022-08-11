DMCH interns protest attack on Dr Sazzad  at Shaheed Minar

Intern Chikitsak Parishad, an association of intern doctors of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), on Tuesday protested against the attack on Dr Md Sazzad Hossain.

In a press release signed by association's President Md Mohiuddin Zilani and General Secretary Maruf Ul Ahsan Shamim, they demanded to identify the culprits and take legal action within the next 48 hours.

If the culprits are not identified and legal action is taken within 48 hours through checking the CCTV footage of the Central Shaheed Minar area, the Intern Chikitsak Parishad will announce tougher movements including taking break from the service for uncertain period, the release warned.Dr Sazzad alleged that some Dhaka University (DU) students beat him at the base of the Central Shaheed Minar area on Monday night.

He said he primarily recognized the attackers as DU students as they wore t-shirt with university logo, however, he could not identify them clearly.

"I was sitting at the base of the Shaheed Minar at around 9:00pm. A group of 9 to 10 men came and asked me to show my identity card. I could not show them as I found no use of it bringing with me just beside my campus. As soon as I said I left the card in the medical college, they beat me severally. My eardrum was ruptured and a nose injury also caused profuse bleeding," Sazzad said.

He further said, "Probably some of them were drunk. They could not stand straight."

Meanwhile, the victim lodged written complaint with Shahbagh Police Station, DU Proctor Office and Director of the DMCH.












