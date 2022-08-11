BFUJ demands 60pc interim allowance

The apex body of the journalists BFUJ- Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists on Wednesday demanded 60 per cent interim allowance against the basic salary of journalists and employees due to the recent price hike of essential commodities.

". . . considering the current market situation, we demand 60 per cent interim allowance against the basic salary of journalists and employees immediately from media owners," BFUJ President Omar Faruque and Secretary General Dip Azad said in statement.

In the statement, they said that the unstable situation in markets due to price hike of the essential commodities recently has rigorously affected the civic life while journalists and media workers are not out of this situation.

Noting that most of the media outlets didn't implement the 9th wage board for journalists-employees and many of them are not paid wages regularly, the BFUJ leaders reiterated their call to the government for stopping all kinds of government facilities for those media outlets. -BSS