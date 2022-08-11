Death toll rises to 7 in Dhaka warehouse blast

The death toll from the Rajabari scrap go down explosion rose to seven, with another injured succumbing at a city hospital on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Shafiqul Islam, 32.

Shafiqul, who sustained 80% burns, breathed his last at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at 10pm, said Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost in-charge Md Bacchu Mia.

Al-Amin, 30, another victim, who suffered 70% burns, died in the small hours of Tuesday.

On Monday night, Masum Ali, 35, son of Rahad Ali, who received 80% burns, succumbed to his injuries around 7.35pm at the hospital, Bacchu Mia said.

Earlier, on the same day, around 1.30am, Mizan, who suffered 95% burns, succumbed to his injuries.

On Sunday, three injured -- Gazi Mazharul Islam, 48, Md Alam Mia, 20, and Md Nur Hossain, 60 -- died at the same hospital.

Eight people suffered burn injuries in the blast that occurred around 11.45am on Saturday in the godown, said officer-in-charge of Turag Police Station, Mehedi Hasan.

The only survivor Md. Shahin, 25, is undergoing treatment at the hospital with severe injuries. "He sustained 35% burns," said the hospital's resident surgeon, Dr SM Ayub Hossain. -UNB













