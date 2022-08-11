Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 August, 2022, 2:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Death toll rises to 7 in Dhaka warehouse blast

Published : Thursday, 11 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 294

The death toll from the Rajabari scrap go down explosion rose to seven, with another injured succumbing at a city hospital on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Md Shafiqul Islam, 32.
Shafiqul, who sustained 80% burns, breathed his last at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at 10pm, said Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost in-charge Md Bacchu Mia.
Al-Amin, 30, another victim, who suffered 70% burns, died in the small hours of Tuesday.
On Monday night, Masum Ali, 35, son of Rahad Ali, who received 80% burns, succumbed to his injuries around 7.35pm at the hospital, Bacchu Mia said.
Earlier, on the same day, around 1.30am, Mizan, who suffered 95% burns, succumbed to his injuries.
On Sunday, three injured -- Gazi Mazharul Islam, 48, Md Alam Mia, 20, and Md Nur Hossain, 60 -- died at the same hospital.
Eight people suffered burn injuries in the blast that occurred around 11.45am on Saturday in the godown, said officer-in-charge of Turag Police Station, Mehedi Hasan.
The only survivor Md. Shahin, 25, is undergoing treatment at the hospital with severe injuries. "He sustained 35% burns," said the hospital's resident surgeon, Dr SM Ayub Hossain.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BFUJ demands 60pc interim allowance
Death toll rises to 7 in Dhaka warehouse blast
Bus service on 3 routes under route rationalization prog to be launched on Sept 1: Taposh
Travellers advised to arrive at Dhaka airport early
12 DU students get Bangamata gold medal, scholarship
Dr Jesmin Zaman , daughter of 'Mukh O Mukhosh'
Schoolgirl dies as boat sinks in Sylhet haor
Mild heat wave sweeps parts of country


Latest News
HC seeks explanation why govt never sought info from Swiss Bank
Youth kills friend in M'singh over trifling matter
India uses Sylhet land port for 1st time to transport goods
Rohingya leaders killing: Case filed, 3 arrested
Swelling rivers inundate low-lying areas of Barishal city
Man killed being hit by train in Chandpur
Rajapaksa to seek temporary stay in Thailand
Dhaka’s air quality remains 'moderate'
Russian strikes near Ukraine nuclear plant kill 14
Female doctor's slaughtered body found in Panthapath hotel
Most Read News
Donald Trump refuses to answer questions in New York investigation
Imran Khan's house under police protection following close aides arrested
Latvia seeks to join Kyiv in ECHR case against Russia
Sri Lanka's ousted president expected to go to Thailand
Socio economic impacts of fuel price hike
Biden signs ratification of Finland, Sweden NATO bids
2 Rohingya leaders shot dead in Ukhiya
Biden signs NATO membership protocols for Finland and Sweden
Ukraine urges EU, G7 states to stop issuing visas to Russians
China issues white paper on Taiwan, warns it will not tolerate 'separatists'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft