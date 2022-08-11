Video
Thursday, 11 August, 2022
City News

Bus service on 3 routes under route rationalization prog to be launched on Sept 1: Taposh

Published : Thursday, 11 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 246

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh has said bus service on three more routes under the bus route rationalization programme will be launched on September 1.
Taposh said this after visiting the renovation and development works of Sayedabad Bus Terminal Wednesday morning.
"We've taken up a Tk 30 crore project to develop the Sayedabad Bus Terminal so that the bus route rationalization programme can gain pace. The bus terminal's infrastructures were in a dilapidated condition as no renovation work was done since the terminal's construction. We hope that the modernization programme of the terminal will be completed within March next year," said Taposh.
The Mayor added that the Sayedabad Bus Terminal is being transformed into an efficient, modern, and automated terminal to speed up the bus route rationalization programme and bring the city's public transport sector under discipline.
"We're building bus parking space, rest house for transport workers and washrooms inside the terminal compound. We're developing the terminal in a way so that people can avail services from inside the terminal," added the Mayor.
Replying to a question, Taposh said that two new inter-district bus terminals will be built in Kachpur and Keraniganj.
"Land acquisition for building the two bus terminals is ongoing. It'll take three to four years to build the terminals. We're renovating the existing bus terminals so that buses can operate in a systematic way," said Taposh.    -UNB


