Thursday, 11 August, 2022, 2:05 PM
Travellers advised to arrive at Dhaka airport early

Published : Thursday, 11 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 286

Dhaka Metropolitan Police advised air passengers to arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal international Airport ahead of time.
Some lanes on the road to the airport are currently closed to traffic due to ongoing work on the bus rapid transit BRTA project in the area, Uttara Division traffic police said in a notice on Wednesday.
 "This has led to heavy congestion on a regular basis," the notice said. "We are requesting travellers who are travelling from the airport to leave their houses early in order to arrive on time."
Those travelling from Khilkhet to Uttara or to Gazipur should also head out early, the notice advised.
Work on the project has narrowed the road and is causing significant traffic issues, Md Saiful Haque, deputy commissioner of Uttara Division traffic police said.
Asked how long the project may interfere with traffic, the police official said: "We contacted them and they asked us to give them two months."    -bdnews24.com


