Thursday, 11 August, 2022, 2:05 PM
12 DU students get Bangamata gold medal, scholarship

Published : Thursday, 11 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 269
DU Correspondent

Two Dhaka University (DU) female students were awarded Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Memorial Gold Medals for achieving success in co-curricular activities including literary and cultural activities and securing the highest CGPA in the Honours' final year examination.
Besides, ten other female students of different departments were awarded Bangmata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Memorial Scholarships.
Marking the 92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa, wife of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and mother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall of the university organised a discussion programme at the hall auditorium on Monday.
Addressing the function as the chief guest, university Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman handed over the gold medals, scholarship cheques and certificates to the awardees.
Tahiya Tahrim of the Department of Philosophy and Tonni Rahman of the Department of Chinese Language and Culture received the Bangmata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Memorial Gold Medal 2018 and 2019 respectively.
On the other hand, the 2018 scholarship recipients are Ayesha Mahmud of the Institute of Education and Research, Jannatul Ferdous Mou and Tania Akhter of the Department of Persian Language and Literature, Afrin Rahman Mili of the Department of Banking and Insurance and Rima Islam of the Department of Political Science.
The 2019 scholarship recipients are Roshni Khatun of Social Welfare and Research Institute, Jannatul Nasreen of Finance Department and Nazia Afrin Jessy, Farhana Sharmin and Sajneen Akhter Munmun of Leather Products Engineering Institute.
Paying rich tribute to the memory of Bangabandhu and Bangamata, Prof Akhtaruzzaman said Bangamata played a vital role in the success of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in leading the country towards the independence struggle.
Bangamata Hall Provost Prof Nelofar Parvin presided over the programme.


