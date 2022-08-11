

IMF’s positive response to Bangladesh



The government reportedly approached the international organisation last week, seeking a bailout worth US$4.5 billion to deal with domestic economic challenges stemmed from global crisis erupted from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.



We believe, appealing for such a massive loan package at a critical time as now also portrays the ground reality at home.

Direct and indirect fallouts of Russia - Ukraine war has hit Bangladesh hard.



Amid regular load-shedding, depreciating currency, fast depleting foreign exchange reserves and unending price hikes, the country has been forced to introduce various austerity measures at a time while it was marking a sweeping progress in most areas.



However, previous loans obtained from IMF never crossed $1 billion. The last time Bangladesh borrowed $98 crore and $7 million from IMF under an extended programme for 3 years.



Therefore, it rightly calls into question whether the plea for such an unprecedented amount of bailout is tied to government's precautionary measures anticipating even bigger danger ahead.



Fortunately enough, the country is not in a disastrous situation like Sri Lanka or Pakistan. And the need for IMF loan is in fact linked to growing inflation rate. The current inflation rate in the country is 7.56 percent, highest in last 9 years. Moreover, the rise in oil and gas, machinery and raw materials in international markets has put pressure on the country's reserves.



However, before taking such a big loan from IMF, the government must repeatedly examine whether it can meet all pre-conditions imposed by the global monetary organization.



Earlier, on numerous occasions IMF loan mechanisms resulted in wide-spread criticism in different countries, particularly for its doggedness on privatisation and deregulation resulting in hardships of middle class and poor people.



However, as our track record to deal with IMF is comparatively pleasant, we believe, it will not impose any such condition that cannot be met by Bangladesh.



That said, any form of international loan is barely above a stopgap measure. We expect the government to ponder over and explore other options to tackle harder times in the days ahead.



Apart from external factors economic crisis is also an outcome of the political system that only serves vested interests of a smaller group undermining the basics of economy while ignoring majority of the population.



Understandably, there is no alternative to improve political culture in overcoming the odds we are at now. This is high time for our politicians to cut across party lines, get united on the same platform for the greater national interest.

