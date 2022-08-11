Purpose of education

Dear Sir

It is necessary to bring about a drastic change in our education system. We have education, not jobs. Had there been enough opportunity to work in one's own country, does anyone leave his country and stay out for years just to earn some money! Those who are migrant workers constitute the bulk of the human resources whose' utilization mechanism has not been developed in Bangladesh even after nearly 51 years of independence.



The number of unemployment is increasing due to the closure of many factories. The future of new generation has become uncertain by negative politics. There may be a bunch of proposals, projects, grants, meetings and processions about politics, but why is there no plan around the future generation of the country? Why not think of an alternative? In fact, none of us dare to raise this question.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab

Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)