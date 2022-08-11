Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 August, 2022, 2:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Purpose of education

Published : Thursday, 11 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 255

Dear Sir
It is necessary to bring about a drastic change in our education system.  We have education, not jobs. Had there been enough opportunity to work in one's own country, does anyone leave his country and stay out for years just to earn some money! Those who are migrant workers constitute the bulk of the human resources whose' utilization mechanism has not been developed in Bangladesh even after nearly 51 years of independence.

The number of unemployment is increasing due to the closure of many factories. The future of new generation has become uncertain by negative politics.  There may be a bunch of proposals, projects, grants, meetings and processions about politics, but why is there no plan around the future generation of the country? Why not think of an alternative? In fact, none of us dare to raise this question.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab
Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Purpose of education
Significance of artificial intelligence
The curious case of Hero Alom
Preventing wars and climate change: UN must not be a one-eyed organisation
Global economy to bear brunt of Sino-Taiwan crisis
Socio economic impacts of fuel price hike
Maintain speed limit to avoid road crashes
Myanmar military shows how long it had planned its genocide


Latest News
HC seeks explanation why govt never sought info from Swiss Bank
Youth kills friend in M'singh over trifling matter
India uses Sylhet land port for 1st time to transport goods
Rohingya leaders killing: Case filed, 3 arrested
Swelling rivers inundate low-lying areas of Barishal city
Man killed being hit by train in Chandpur
Rajapaksa to seek temporary stay in Thailand
Dhaka’s air quality remains 'moderate'
Russian strikes near Ukraine nuclear plant kill 14
Female doctor's slaughtered body found in Panthapath hotel
Most Read News
Donald Trump refuses to answer questions in New York investigation
Imran Khan's house under police protection following close aides arrested
Latvia seeks to join Kyiv in ECHR case against Russia
Sri Lanka's ousted president expected to go to Thailand
Socio economic impacts of fuel price hike
Biden signs ratification of Finland, Sweden NATO bids
2 Rohingya leaders shot dead in Ukhiya
Biden signs NATO membership protocols for Finland and Sweden
Ukraine urges EU, G7 states to stop issuing visas to Russians
China issues white paper on Taiwan, warns it will not tolerate 'separatists'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft