Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 August, 2022, 2:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three nabbed with drugs in Chandpur, Patuakhali

Published : Thursday, 11 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 245
Our Correspondents

A teenage girl and two men have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Chandpur and Patuakhali, on Monday.
CHANDPUR: Police arrested a teenage girl along with hemp from Haziganj Upazila in the district on Monday evening.
The arrested person is Shiuly Khatun, 19, hails from Mongla Upazila in Bagerhat District.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Haziganj Police Station (PS) Mohammad Jobair Syed said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive on the Cumilla-Chandpur regional highway in Bolakhal area in the evening and arrested Shiuly.
The OC claimed that some 10 kilograms of hemp were also seized from her possession.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Haziganj PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, OC Jobair added.
DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Police arrested two drug peddlers along with hemp and yaba tablets from Dashmina Upazila in the district on Monday evening.
The arrested persons are Sajib, 23, and Milon, 27.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of Dashmina PS conducted drives in Syedjafor and Arojbegi areas and arrested the duo, said the PS OC Mehedi Hasan.
He claimed that some 700 grams of hemp and 10 yaba tablets were seized from their possession.
The arrested were produced before a court after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Dashmina PS, the OC added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three nabbed with drugs in Chandpur, Patuakhali
Labourers of Modanmohan Tea Garden in Kamalganj Upazila
14 shops fined in two districts
Lack of rain, load-shedding hamper Aman plantation in Meherpur
58 detained on different charges in Rajshahi, Feni
One to die, two get life term in murder, rape cases
Frustration grips hilsa fishers at Char Fasson Upazila
Eight people found dead in six districts


Latest News
HC seeks explanation why govt never sought info from Swiss Bank
Youth kills friend in M'singh over trifling matter
India uses Sylhet land port for 1st time to transport goods
Rohingya leaders killing: Case filed, 3 arrested
Swelling rivers inundate low-lying areas of Barishal city
Man killed being hit by train in Chandpur
Rajapaksa to seek temporary stay in Thailand
Dhaka’s air quality remains 'moderate'
Russian strikes near Ukraine nuclear plant kill 14
Female doctor's slaughtered body found in Panthapath hotel
Most Read News
Donald Trump refuses to answer questions in New York investigation
Imran Khan's house under police protection following close aides arrested
Latvia seeks to join Kyiv in ECHR case against Russia
Sri Lanka's ousted president expected to go to Thailand
Socio economic impacts of fuel price hike
Biden signs ratification of Finland, Sweden NATO bids
2 Rohingya leaders shot dead in Ukhiya
Biden signs NATO membership protocols for Finland and Sweden
Ukraine urges EU, G7 states to stop issuing visas to Russians
China issues white paper on Taiwan, warns it will not tolerate 'separatists'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft