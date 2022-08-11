Three nabbed with drugs in Chandpur, Patuakhali

A teenage girl and two men have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Chandpur and Patuakhali, on Monday.

CHANDPUR: Police arrested a teenage girl along with hemp from Haziganj Upazila in the district on Monday evening.

The arrested person is Shiuly Khatun, 19, hails from Mongla Upazila in Bagerhat District.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Haziganj Police Station (PS) Mohammad Jobair Syed said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive on the Cumilla-Chandpur regional highway in Bolakhal area in the evening and arrested Shiuly.

The OC claimed that some 10 kilograms of hemp were also seized from her possession.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Haziganj PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, OC Jobair added.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Police arrested two drug peddlers along with hemp and yaba tablets from Dashmina Upazila in the district on Monday evening.

The arrested persons are Sajib, 23, and Milon, 27.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Dashmina PS conducted drives in Syedjafor and Arojbegi areas and arrested the duo, said the PS OC Mehedi Hasan.

He claimed that some 700 grams of hemp and 10 yaba tablets were seized from their possession.

The arrested were produced before a court after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Dashmina PS, the OC added.