Labourers of Modanmohan Tea Garden in Kamalganj Upazila of Moulvibazar formed a human chain on Tuesday morning and continue their strike, demanding increase of their wages. Bangladesh Tea Workers' Union called for a strike on August 7 last. Workers of 22 tea gardens in the upazila took part in two-hour work abstention from 8am. photo: observer