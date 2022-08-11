14 shops fined in two districts

Separate mobile courts fined 14 shops on different charges in two districts- Chattogram and Noakhali.

CHATTOGRAM: A mobile court here on Tuesday night fined nine shop owners for keeping their shops open after 8pm in Karnaphuli Upazila of the district defying the government's instruction.

The mobile court led by Karnaphuli Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Pijush Kumar Chowdhury imposed the fine of Tk 41,500 to the owners on Tuesday night.

The UNO said the government directed to shut shops by 8pm to save electricity. But some traders did not follow the instruction.

The mobile court conducted drives in Old Bridgeghat, Soinnartek and Moizzartek crossing areas from 8pm to 9pm and imposed the fine.

A team from Karnaphuli Police Station joined the mobile court.

NOAKHALI: Five pharmacies in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district have been fined Tk 50,000 for keeping and selling expired and fake medicines.

A mobile court led by Sonaimuri UNO Md Ismail Hossain conducted a drive in Kashipur Bazar at around 11am on Thursday and fined the pharmacies.

Of the pharmacies, Noor Box Medical Hall was fined Tk 2,000 while Noor Pharmacy Tk 10,000, Janani Medical Hall Tk 30,000, Capital Pharmacy Tk 3,000 and Hussain Medical Hall Tk 5,000.













