58 detained on different charges in Rajshahi, Feni

A total of 58 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Feni, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 55 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in three days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 32 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants, 12 were drug addicts and the remaining 10 were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested 23 people on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrants, 13 were drug addicts and the remaining one was nabbed on another charge.

A huge amount of contraband drugs were also recovered at that time.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

FENI: Police arrested three alleged members of a robber gang in connection with stealing oil from a standing train at Sharshdi Railway Station in Sadar Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The arrested persons are Md Abdullah, 55, a resident of Dakshin Khan house area, Md Abu Taher, 34, of North Sharshdi area in the upazila; and Abdur Rahim, 22, of Baduria Village under Sonagazi Upazila of the district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a drive in Fatehpur area at early hours and arrested the trio, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun in a press briefing.

During the drive, the law enforcers also recovered 1,500 litres of stolen diesel from their possessions and seized a pickup.

The law enforcers are trying to arrest the other accused based on information given by the detained persons, the SP added.











