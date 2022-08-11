Video
Thursday, 11 August, 2022
Home Countryside

One to die, two get life term in murder, rape cases

Published : Thursday, 11 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 231
Our Correspondents

Three separate courts in two days sentenced a man to death and two others to life-term of imprisonment in different murder and rape cases in three districts- Joypurhat, Jashore and Tangail.
JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to life-tem imprisonment for strangling his wife in Kalai Upazila in 2015.
Joypurhat Additional District and Sessions Judge Nurul Isalm passed the order in the afternoon.
The convict is Nazim Uddin alias Karim, 32, son of Abu Kalam Mandol, a resident of Kathail Moholla in the upazila.
The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh, and in default, he has to suffer three more years in jail.
According to the prosecution, Nazim killed his wife Rowshan Ara by strangling her at his house on May 5, 2015.
After that, he disseminated that some robbers killed his wife during committing a robbery at the house.
However, Ismail Hossain, elder brother of the deceased, filed a case with Kalai Police Station (PS) accusing Nazim.
Later on, the investigation officer of the case Bulbul Islam submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court on July 5 after investigation.
Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday afternoon.
JASHORE: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in Jhikargacha Upazila in 2004 over dowry.
Jashore Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Nilufar Shirin handed down the verdict.
The condemned convict is Osman Ali, son of Akkaz Ali, a resident of Dighri Village in the upazila. The court also fined the convict Tk 1 lakh.
Advocate Mostafizur Rahman, public prosecutor (PP) of the court, confirmed the matter.
According to the prosecution, Osman killed his wife Rashida Khatun on March 7 in 2004 over dowry and fled away from the house.
Santosh Ali, father of the deceased, filed a case with Jhikargacha PS accusing Osman in this connection.
After investigation, investigation officer of the case Habibur Rahman submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court on July 4.
Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and witnesses.
TANGAIL: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a young man to life-term in jail for raping a madrasa girl in Sakhipur Upazila in 2016.
Tangail Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Khaleda Yasmin passed the order in the morning.
The convict is Robin Mia, 26, a resident of Gojarchala area in the upazila.
The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh, and in default, he has to suffer one year more in jail.
Another accused in the case named Deepti Akter was acquitted as the allegation brought against her was not proven.
PP of the court Mohammad Abdul Kuddus confirmed the matter.
According to the prosecution, Robin raped the girl on July 7 in 2016 calling her at his house.
A case was filed by the victim's mother with Sakhipur PS accusing five people.
Later on, Sub-Inspector of the PS Delwar Hossain submitted a charge-sheet against two people to the court on September 1 after investigation.


