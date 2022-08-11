Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 August, 2022, 2:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Frustration grips hilsa fishers at Char Fasson Upazila

Published : Thursday, 11 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 245
Our Correspondent

Fishermen passing idle time on a boat anchored at a Char Fasson ghat as they failed to net hilsa. photo: observer

Fishermen passing idle time on a boat anchored at a Char Fasson ghat as they failed to net hilsa. photo: observer

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Aug 10: Fishers, traders, wholesalers, and warehouse owners are passing days in agony due to very thin arrival of hilsa in coastal rivers.
This Sraban is the full season for hilsa. But fishers are getting dismal catches. The real reason of hilsa disappearance is still unknown. But official sources said, due to climate change impact, the hilsa season has been changed.
Also fisheries experts said, very soon hilsa flocks will be caught in fishers' nets.
The hilsa season has been continuing since Jaistha.
After the 65-day official ban on fishing in the sea, fishers of the upazila started to go to rivers with the hope of netting huge volumes of hilsa.
Survival volume of hilsa is netted in the sea. But hilsa crises are reported in rivers like Meghna and Tentulia.
A crying situation is prevailing in fishing stations. After the end of the day, fishing trawlers are returning to their respective fishing stations with one or two baskets of hilsa.
Due to lack of expected arrivals of hilsa, lifeless trading activities are going on in Betua, Samraj, Natun Suiz, Khejur Gachhia, Bosksi, Dhalchar, and Charpatila Ghats.
Haats and bazaars are witnessing dismal hawking of hilsa trading.
About 60,000 fishers including 44,311 registered ones in the upazila are passing frustrated time. They are in tension.
Fishers of Char Fasson Upazila are used to make hilsa fishing across 200 kilometre stretches of the Meghna and the Tentulia rivers as well as free marshes of sea-roll.
The Buragouranga and the Tentulia rivers are the whole year fishing zones for fishers of Majibnagar and Charmontaj areas. Usually, they raise their capitals by fishing in these rivers in the rainy season.
Fish traders Jahir Uddin and Mahmud Hasan of Samraj Ghat said, fishers went to sea over the 65-day ban, but they did not get flocks of hilsa.
Fisher of Charmadraj Village Jahangir Hossain said, "In other time of the year, we survive somehow on our poor income from little catches of hilsa. Then we have to take some loan. Our income goes up in the hilsa season.
But it has been a different experience this full season. We are in deficit living. We can't find option how to maintain our families."
Upazila Fisheries Officer Md Maruf Hossain Minar said, in fact, the rainfall took place very lately this year. So hilsa is not available expectedly. Hilsa appears with raindrops. More rain brings more hilsa."
"But hilsa is seen thinly in some coastal areas including Bhola. Impacted by the climate change, the hilsa season has changed. That is why this full season hilsa is not appearing," he added.
It is not true that hilsa is not netted at all. Hilsa is caught but thinly as well as small in size, he maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three nabbed with drugs in Chandpur, Patuakhali
Labourers of Modanmohan Tea Garden in Kamalganj Upazila
14 shops fined in two districts
Lack of rain, load-shedding hamper Aman plantation in Meherpur
58 detained on different charges in Rajshahi, Feni
One to die, two get life term in murder, rape cases
Frustration grips hilsa fishers at Char Fasson Upazila
Eight people found dead in six districts


Latest News
HC seeks explanation why govt never sought info from Swiss Bank
Youth kills friend in M'singh over trifling matter
India uses Sylhet land port for 1st time to transport goods
Rohingya leaders killing: Case filed, 3 arrested
Swelling rivers inundate low-lying areas of Barishal city
Man killed being hit by train in Chandpur
Rajapaksa to seek temporary stay in Thailand
Dhaka’s air quality remains 'moderate'
Russian strikes near Ukraine nuclear plant kill 14
Female doctor's slaughtered body found in Panthapath hotel
Most Read News
Donald Trump refuses to answer questions in New York investigation
Imran Khan's house under police protection following close aides arrested
Latvia seeks to join Kyiv in ECHR case against Russia
Sri Lanka's ousted president expected to go to Thailand
Socio economic impacts of fuel price hike
Biden signs ratification of Finland, Sweden NATO bids
2 Rohingya leaders shot dead in Ukhiya
Biden signs NATO membership protocols for Finland and Sweden
Ukraine urges EU, G7 states to stop issuing visas to Russians
China issues white paper on Taiwan, warns it will not tolerate 'separatists'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft