Frustration grips hilsa fishers at Char Fasson Upazila



Fishermen passing idle time on a boat anchored at a Char Fasson ghat as they failed to net hilsa. photo: observer

This Sraban is the full season for hilsa. But fishers are getting dismal catches. The real reason of hilsa disappearance is still unknown. But official sources said, due to climate change impact, the hilsa season has been changed.

Also fisheries experts said, very soon hilsa flocks will be caught in fishers' nets.

The hilsa season has been continuing since Jaistha.

After the 65-day official ban on fishing in the sea, fishers of the upazila started to go to rivers with the hope of netting huge volumes of hilsa.

Survival volume of hilsa is netted in the sea. But hilsa crises are reported in rivers like Meghna and Tentulia.

A crying situation is prevailing in fishing stations. After the end of the day, fishing trawlers are returning to their respective fishing stations with one or two baskets of hilsa.

Due to lack of expected arrivals of hilsa, lifeless trading activities are going on in Betua, Samraj, Natun Suiz, Khejur Gachhia, Bosksi, Dhalchar, and Charpatila Ghats.

Haats and bazaars are witnessing dismal hawking of hilsa trading.

About 60,000 fishers including 44,311 registered ones in the upazila are passing frustrated time. They are in tension.

Fishers of Char Fasson Upazila are used to make hilsa fishing across 200 kilometre stretches of the Meghna and the Tentulia rivers as well as free marshes of sea-roll.

The Buragouranga and the Tentulia rivers are the whole year fishing zones for fishers of Majibnagar and Charmontaj areas. Usually, they raise their capitals by fishing in these rivers in the rainy season.

Fish traders Jahir Uddin and Mahmud Hasan of Samraj Ghat said, fishers went to sea over the 65-day ban, but they did not get flocks of hilsa.

Fisher of Charmadraj Village Jahangir Hossain said, "In other time of the year, we survive somehow on our poor income from little catches of hilsa. Then we have to take some loan. Our income goes up in the hilsa season.

But it has been a different experience this full season. We are in deficit living. We can't find option how to maintain our families."

Upazila Fisheries Officer Md Maruf Hossain Minar said, in fact, the rainfall took place very lately this year. So hilsa is not available expectedly. Hilsa appears with raindrops. More rain brings more hilsa."

"But hilsa is seen thinly in some coastal areas including Bhola. Impacted by the climate change, the hilsa season has changed. That is why this full season hilsa is not appearing," he added.

It is not true that hilsa is not netted at all. Hilsa is caught but thinly as well as small in size, he maintained.











