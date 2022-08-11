Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 August, 2022, 2:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Man charged over Muslim murders in US

Published : Thursday, 11 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 264

LOS ANGELES, Aug 10: US police hunting the killer of four Muslim men in a New Mexico city said Tuesday they have arrested their "primary suspect" and charged him with two of the murders.
The killings, three of which came in the last couple of weeks, had sent shock waves through the Muslim population in Albuquerque, with community leaders talking of a growing sense of panic.
But on Tuesday, investigators said a public tip had led them to 51-year-old Afghan immigrant Muhammad Syed.
The breakthrough came after detectives had appealed for public help cracking the case, issuing a photograph of a car they believed was involved in the killings of the South Asian men.
"We tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque," Albuquerque police chief Harold Medina wrote on Twitter.
"The driver was detained and he is our primary          suspect for the murders."
The New York Times cited Ahmad Assed, the president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, saying he had been told the suspect was a Sunni Muslim who was angry that his daughter had married a Shiite Muslim. Shiite and Sunni are the two main branches in Islam. The schism that opened around 1,400 years ago over who should succeed the Prophet Mohammed continues to affect intra-Muslim relations around the world.    -AFP







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sri Lanka introduces bill to clip presidential powers
A man inspects a collapsed UNESCO-listed building
Russia launches Iranian satellite amid Ukraine war concerns
Police detain Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists during a protest
Up to 50 missing after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Explosions rock Russian military air base
The Xiamen city skyline on the Chinese mainland
Joe Biden signs ratification of Finland, Sweden NATO bids


Latest News
HC seeks explanation why govt never sought info from Swiss Bank
Youth kills friend in M'singh over trifling matter
India uses Sylhet land port for 1st time to transport goods
Rohingya leaders killing: Case filed, 3 arrested
Swelling rivers inundate low-lying areas of Barishal city
Man killed being hit by train in Chandpur
Rajapaksa to seek temporary stay in Thailand
Dhaka’s air quality remains 'moderate'
Russian strikes near Ukraine nuclear plant kill 14
Female doctor's slaughtered body found in Panthapath hotel
Most Read News
Donald Trump refuses to answer questions in New York investigation
Imran Khan's house under police protection following close aides arrested
Latvia seeks to join Kyiv in ECHR case against Russia
Sri Lanka's ousted president expected to go to Thailand
Socio economic impacts of fuel price hike
Biden signs ratification of Finland, Sweden NATO bids
2 Rohingya leaders shot dead in Ukhiya
Biden signs NATO membership protocols for Finland and Sweden
Ukraine urges EU, G7 states to stop issuing visas to Russians
China issues white paper on Taiwan, warns it will not tolerate 'separatists'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft