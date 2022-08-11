

Australian cricket captain Lanning takes indefinite break

The record-breaking 30-year-old made the announcement just days after leading her all-conquering team to Commonwealth Games gold.

"After a busy couple of years I've made the decision to take a step back to enable me to spend time focusing on myself," Lanning said in a statement.

"I'm grateful for the support of CA (Cricket Australia) and my teammates and ask that my privacy is respected during this time."

Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham capped a hectic two-and-a-half-year string of successes for Australia and Lanning which included a World Cup triumph earlier this year.

"We're proud of Meg for acknowledging that she needs a break and will continue to support her during this time," Cricket Australia women's head of performance Shawn Flegler said.

"She's been an incredible contributor to Australian cricket over the last decade, achieving remarkable feats both individually and as part of the team," Flegler added.

"The welfare of our players is always our number one priority and we'll continue to work with Meg to ensure she gets the support and space she needs."

Debuting at 18, Lanning's skill with the bat shattered records from early on, holding the mark for the most centuries in women's one-day international cricket.

Becoming skipper at 21, she has led the side 171 times.

The loss of Lanning comes ahead of Australia's T20 tour of India in December and after the departure of head coach Matthew Mott, who led the team for seven years. -AFP











SYDNEY, AUG 10: Australian women's cricket captain Meg Lanning on Wednesday said that she will take an indefinite break from the game to "spend time focusing on myself".The record-breaking 30-year-old made the announcement just days after leading her all-conquering team to Commonwealth Games gold."After a busy couple of years I've made the decision to take a step back to enable me to spend time focusing on myself," Lanning said in a statement."I'm grateful for the support of CA (Cricket Australia) and my teammates and ask that my privacy is respected during this time."Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham capped a hectic two-and-a-half-year string of successes for Australia and Lanning which included a World Cup triumph earlier this year."We're proud of Meg for acknowledging that she needs a break and will continue to support her during this time," Cricket Australia women's head of performance Shawn Flegler said."She's been an incredible contributor to Australian cricket over the last decade, achieving remarkable feats both individually and as part of the team," Flegler added."The welfare of our players is always our number one priority and we'll continue to work with Meg to ensure she gets the support and space she needs."Debuting at 18, Lanning's skill with the bat shattered records from early on, holding the mark for the most centuries in women's one-day international cricket.Becoming skipper at 21, she has led the side 171 times.The loss of Lanning comes ahead of Australia's T20 tour of India in December and after the departure of head coach Matthew Mott, who led the team for seven years. -AFP